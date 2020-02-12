Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

