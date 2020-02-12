Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton acquired 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($197.42).

LON:AMGO opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.39. The firm has a market cap of $263.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

