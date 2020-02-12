AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

