AMO Coin Trading Up 10.1% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $800,139.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,768,953,301 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.