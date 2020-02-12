Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Acquires 21,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,790. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

