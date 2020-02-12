Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q1 guidance at $0.93-1.07 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

