Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $82.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.25 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $311.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.53 million to $312.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $337.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

