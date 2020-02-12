Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.59 Million

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce $596.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.46 million and the highest is $608.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $556.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 563,856 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.