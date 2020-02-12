Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on GALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 195,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,283. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.93.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

