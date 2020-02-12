Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 1,072,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

