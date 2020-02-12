Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post $0.20 EPS

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $422.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

