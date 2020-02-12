Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $100.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $387.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 million to $389.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $421.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.05 million to $439.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.