Analysts Anticipate REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Brokerages expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report $1.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 million and the lowest is $1.26 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year sales of $6.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $49.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDHL opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

