Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.12 Million

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will report $153.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $156.11 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $596.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.90 million to $599.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $735.45 million, with estimates ranging from $722.20 million to $762.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

SHAK opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

