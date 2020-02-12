Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. WEX reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

Shares of WEX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.72. 535,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,612. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 52-week low of $169.48 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,152 shares of company stock worth $4,633,327. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

