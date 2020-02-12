Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

