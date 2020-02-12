Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,044,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

