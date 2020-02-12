Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 12th (CRTO, DRXGY, GT, IIIV, MAC, NMIH, NSP, OMAB, PMT, TDOC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 12th:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Criteo SA alerts:

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a top pick rating to an outperform rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.50 price target on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a neutral rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.