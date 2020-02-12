Analysts Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Evolution Petroleum also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

