Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.