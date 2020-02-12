Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post sales of $48.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $183.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $225.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

KRNT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.