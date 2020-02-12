Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Netflix posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.69 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day moving average of $307.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

