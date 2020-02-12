Analysts Expect Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) to Announce ($0.05) EPS

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Priority Technology an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southside Capital LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

