Analysts Expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Schneider National by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 879,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.