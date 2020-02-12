Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $6.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $9.26 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $257.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

