Analysts Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to announce $303.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.99 million and the highest is $309.94 million. Vereit reported sales of $313.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

VER stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Vereit has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Vereit by 59.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vereit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,807 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vereit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.