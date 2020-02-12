Analysts Offer Predictions for O2Micro International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for O2Micro International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

