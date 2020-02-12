Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ABBN, ADM, ATYM, AV, BIFF, BNP, FP, GSK, HSBA, INGA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 12th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 305 ($4.01). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.05). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 635 ($8.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

