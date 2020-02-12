Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$60.00.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

2/7/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$59.00.

1/27/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$57.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$46.30 and a 1 year high of C$57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

