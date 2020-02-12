Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2020 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. "

2/5/2020 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Premier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/4/2020 – Premier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/23/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2020 – Premier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/2/2020 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

PINC stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

