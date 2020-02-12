Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

2/10/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/22/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Zions Bancorporation NA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,116. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth about $61,391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,792,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

