Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Banco Bradesco’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.