Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ABF, ABG, ACA, ADM, AGESY, AHEXY, ARBB, BAB, BBBY, DLVHF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on the stock.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of .

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). MKM Partners issued a buy rating and a target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock.

