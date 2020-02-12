Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2020 – Benefitfocus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

1/29/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.19. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Get Benefitfocus Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.