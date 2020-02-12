Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 9.37 $150.42 million $2.94 14.28 Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 20.21 $4.40 million $1.59 30.64

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.59%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $43.01, suggesting a potential downside of 11.70%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 22.88% 3.77% 2.43% Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cousins Properties pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

