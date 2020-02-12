Analyzing Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and Dongfeng Motor Group (NASDAQ:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Sorl Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Sorl Auto Parts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.37 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.19 $12.74 million $1.23 3.67

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Sorl Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Sorl Auto Parts 4.32% 10.21% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

