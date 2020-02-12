ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $328,331 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

