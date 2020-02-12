Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,113.50 ($27.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,970.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,951.89.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

