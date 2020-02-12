Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

