Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Acquires £54,950 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £185,000 ($243,357.01).

On Friday, November 29th, Julian Treger sold 33,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £59,400 ($78,137.33).

APF opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.07. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $286.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

