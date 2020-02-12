AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 85,539 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 2.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.76% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 2,786,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,266. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.72.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

