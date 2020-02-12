ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

NLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 9,502,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

