Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 545,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $40,222,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $26,865,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.