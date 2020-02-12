Apex (CPX) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Apex has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $38,081.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002865 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,644,876 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

