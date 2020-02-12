Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Reaches $9.44 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010141 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.