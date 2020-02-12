Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,396.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.