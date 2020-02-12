AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $66.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the lowest is $66.30 million. AppFolio posted sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $255.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.