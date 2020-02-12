Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,173,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.19 and a 200-day moving average of $253.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

