Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.53

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -2.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $322.90. 6,350,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,789,402. Apple has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,398.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

