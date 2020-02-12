Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.10 EPS.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 11,401,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

